Avengers Infinity War: A look at the epic duel between Thanos and Doctor Strange that couldn’t make the final cut

An unused clip from Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has surfaced online. The short clip, posted on Reddit by a user called Trickster002, shows Thanos sort of launching a giant purple phantom hand towards Doctor Strange during their duel at Titan as a ranged weapon.

The user writes, “A feature of what the power stone also can do was cut out. Thought this would’ve looked really cool If it was finished.”

The clip is cartoony and unfinished and was clearly not rendered for the final cut. It would certainly have looked interesting to see the impact of the attack on Doctor Strange and whether he would have dodged it.

Doctor Strange and Thanos still had one of the most spectacular duels in the movie, with loads of VFX shots and special effects. The Sorcerer Supreme successfully held off the Mad Titan for a while until he was overwhelmed by the Infinity Gauntlet.

The scene — like probably many others – was doubtless cut to shorten the runtime for a movie that was deemed overstuffed.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos was able to acquire all the Infinity Stones and extinguished half of all living beings in the universe, including the newer superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange among others.

It is being kept under wraps if the ‘dead’ superheroes (if they are indeed dead) will be resurrected in Endgame, the concluding chapter of the franchise that will wrap up the Thanos arc of the MCU. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will join the Avengers for an epic showdown against the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26, 2019.