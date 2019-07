Universal to release two new films in its Halloween saga

Universal says it will release two new Halloween films, including one with the ominous title Halloween Ends.

Advertising

The studio said Friday that the first of the films, Halloween Kills, will be released in 2020 and the second film will come in 2021.

A teaser video includes the voice of Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film and last year’s blockbuster sequel, Halloween. The video states the saga of Curtis’ character, Laurie Strode, and villain Michael Myers “isn’t over.”

Universal says Halloween Kills will be released on October 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends will arrive October 15, 2021.

Advertising

Last year’s film set records and earned 253.5 million dollars worldwide.

Curtis is also serving as a producer on the films, which are being overseen by Blumhouse Productions.