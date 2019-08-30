Universal Pictures to release Dreamworks’ Abominable in India on Sep 27

DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming animated feature Abominable will hit the theatres in India on September 27.

Directed by Jill Culton, the film narrates the tale of a wide-eyed, mystical creature, a Yeti named Everest and his newly found friend, Yi.

The film’s voice cast includes actors like Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin and Michelle Wong.

“When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and her friends, Jin and Peng , name him ‘Everest’ and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish, a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr Zara to help Everest get home,” the official plotline of the film reads.

Culton, who has also written the script, said her inspiration to write the character of Yeti came from her dogs.

“I’ve had huge, 90-pound-plus dogs for most of my life. They are my kids; I’ve had bloodhounds mostly, and they’re sloppy, slobbery and hilarious. I could just see myself connecting through the relationship that Yi has with the Yeti, and I drew the initial sketches of them together.

“I initially wanted him to be huge, like the kind of dogs I’ve had. Additionally, all my love for nature got poured into this — including my experiences camping and travelling,” the director said in a statement.

“Abominable” is produced by Suzanne Buirgy and Peilin Chou of Pearl Studio. Tim Johnson, Frank Zhu and Li Ruigang are the executive producers. Todd Wilderman has co-directed the movie.

Universal Pictures is distributing the film in India. It will be released in 3D and 2D.