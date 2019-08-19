Underwater trailer: Kristen Stewart faces underwater monsters in this thriller

The first trailer for Underwater is out. William Eubank directorial gives a horror-thriller vibe. The film is about an underwater laboratory which is damaged by an earthquake, prompting the researchers inside to scramble to safety, if there is such a thing deep into the ocean.

If drowning was not enough, apparently there are terrifying underwater creatures who want the researchers for a hearty meal. The feel one gets from the film is Alien (the original one), only set underneath the ocean. There are even very spacesuit-looking things the characters are wearing, perhaps to be able to withstand immense pressure in the deeper parts of the ocean.

Apparently, the research lab is in Mariana Trench, the deepest part of all the oceans, since we hear that the researchers are descending 7 miles or 11.2 km (about the depth of Mariana Trench) to the bottom.

The very concept of a person stranded 7 miles into the water is terrifying enough. It is believed that 80 per cent of the oceans is still unexplored. We simply have no idea what is in there (though scientists do not believe any life could thrive in such pressure and darkness).

Thus, there have been so many films that conjure up scary aquatic monsters who have never before seen the light of the day, and reside in the darkness way deep in the oceans. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman had Trench monsters and Jason Statham’s The Meg had a megalodon.

Underwater brings, at least by looking at the trailer, nothing new to the table. It frankly looks highly derivative. There are several jump scares in the trailer itself and this does not inspire confidence.

The cast is led by Kristen Stewart. TJ Miller, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr play are in supporting roles.

Underwater is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020.