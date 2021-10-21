Uncharted trailer: Tom Holland’s action-adventure looks intriguing

The first trailer of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s film Uncharted is out. The movie is an adaptation of PlayStation’s action-adventure video-game series developed by Naughty Dog.

The trailer shows Holland’s character Nathan is out on an adventure to find places that are not there on the map. But before we get to see his expedition, we get a hint as to why Nathan is on the adventure and how did he meet his mentor Sally (Wahlberg). Eventually, we get a closer look into their search for the treasure and some eye-popping action sequences aboard a cargo plane.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.”

Uncharted is helmed by Ruben Fleischer, best known for Zombieland movies and Tom Hardy-starrer Venom. The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

Uncharted will release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on February 18.