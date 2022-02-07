Uncharted star Tom Holland on film’s stunt scenes: ‘I got hit by a car 17 times’

After starring in the super successful MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, British star Tom Holland is ready for another high-octane adventure, Uncharted, co-starring Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

The Ruben Fleischer directorial is based on the video game series of the same name, and it boasts of some high-octane stunts. But did you know that to be part of one of the stunts, Holland had to endure getting hit by a car 17 times?

Speaking about the experience, Tom said in a statement, “The day I got hit by a car was pretty impressive. I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.'”

The official synopsis of Uncharted reads, “Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor Sully Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Also featuring Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle, Uncharted will release in theatres on February 18.