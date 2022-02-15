Uncharted reviews praise Tom Holland’s ‘charm’, critics call the film ‘lively but thinly scripted’

The first reviews of the Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starrer Uncharted are in, and so far, it seems the video-game film is better than most movies in its genre, but isn’t really the next spectacle for Holland after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Based on the video game series of the same name, Uncharted (the movie) is an origin story for Drake (Holland) and Sully (Wahlberg) as they enter an Indian Jones-esque world.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman described it as “Raiders of the Lost National Treasure of the Fast & Furious Caribbean.” Describing it as a “buddy movie”, the review further said that it was “a lively but thinly scripted and overlong mad-dash caper movie, propelled by actors you wish, after a while, had more interesting things to say and do.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck called it a “love child of Tomb Raider, Raiders of the Lost Ark and National Treasure.” The review also said that the film “definitely feels like a video game adaptation, so rapidly segueing from one elaborate action set piece to another that your fingers may start twitching while watching it.”

Empire’s Nick De Semlyen suggested that the film might not be loved by the video game fans, whilst also leaving the non-video game fans confused. “For die-hard fans of the games, there’s little that lives up to their ingeniously unfolding action set-pieces, such as the train sequence in Uncharted 2 which builds and builds in intensity until a cliffhanger that involves actual cliff-hanging, or the wild horseback gun-battle in part 3. Non-Drakeheads, meanwhile, are likely to wonder what all the fuss was about,” the review read.

However, IGN’s Jeffrey Vega wrote that for those experiencing the world of Uncharted for the first time, the film is “a solid adventure that benefits from Holland’s charm, no matter how straightforward the plot might be.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it “heavy on spectacle” and wrote, “Holland gives his all as rogueish treasure hunter Nathan Drake in a by-the-numbers PlayStation adaptation that’s heavy on spectacle but light on heart.”