Uncharted final trailer: After Spider-Man No Way Home, Tom Holland swings into this action-packed adventure

The final trailer for the upcoming video-game movie Uncharted is here. The Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg-starrer is directed by Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer and is based on the popular action-adventure video-game series developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation consoles.

The film serves as a prequel to the video games and introduces a young Nathan Drake. It will focus on Nathan Drake’s life before the events of the first game.

The movie will also reveal how Nathan met his long-time partner and father figure Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). The latest trailer has Nathan and Sully teaming up to find a lost treasure of a certain Ferdinand Magellan. Sully also seems to posses info on Nathan’s long-lost brother but is keeping it to himself.

The film, despite misgivings on part of fans regarding the casting of Holland, looks great. Of course, trailers are not always a good indication of the final product, but it does seem to offer the moviegoers exactly what one would wish from an Uncharted game: cinematically pleasing if a little unrealistic action and stunts, and loads of humour.

The look of Nathan does not resemble the video-game version, and yet it is clear that Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in Sony’s movies, and the makers are not explicitly aiming for accuracy with the source material.

Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle also star.

Uncharted’s synopsis reads, “Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Uncharted will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on February 18.