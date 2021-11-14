Twilight star Taylor Lautner gets engaged to girlfriend Tay Dome: ‘All of my wishes came true’

Taylor Lautner, popular for playing Jacob in the Twilight franchise, has gotten engaged to longtime girlfriend Tay Dome. Taking to social media, the young star announced the big news and even gave a glimpse of how he popped the question in style.

Taylor shared two photos — one of the moment he proposed to his lady love, and the second where they share an intimate moment together. Through the caption, we also get to know that the proposal happened on Thursday, November 11. “11.11.2021. And just like that all of my wishes came true,” the actor wrote with the post.

The photos gave an insight into the romantic setup he planned. Going down on one knee, Taylor is looking at his fiancee lovingly. The room is decked with roses and candles, while a fireplace adds to the ambience. The actor is seen holding a small box in his hands, as Tay looks completely surprised. The second picture has Tay caressing Taylor’s face as they share a happy moment together. One can even see a neon sign spelling ‘Lautner’ in the background.

According to People, Taylor Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom-designed oval cut diamond ring from Ring Concierge. The happy fiancee Tay Dome also shared a photo from the surprise proposal writing, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.” Taylor, in jest, commented on his new fiancée’s post writing, “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.”

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome have been dating since 2018. The couple went public with their relationship after posting pictures in matching Halloween costumes. The couple also keeps sharing insights from their lives on social media.

While Taylor is still remembered playing the shape-shfting werewolf in Twilight Saga, Tay is a registered nurse.