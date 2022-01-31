Why Twilight director warned Robert Pattinson about Kristen Stewart’s age during audition: ‘In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual…’

Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first movie in The Twilight Saga, 2008’s Twilight, has revealed details about Robert Pattinson‘s audition for the role that he eventually ended up being cast in: Edward Cullen.

Hardwicke, also known for helming The Nativity Story, Red Riding Hood, and Miss You Already, talked about the audition while speaking to The Big Hit Show podcast. The audition involved a kissing scene between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart’s primary protagonist).

The Twilight Saga, based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling vampire novel series of the same name, was about a seventeen-year-old girl Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with a 108-year-old vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

She said, “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor. [Rob] walked in and he had his hair dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape. His shirt was just all messy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. Okay, let’s see how this goes.’”

Hardwicke added that Pattinson was so into the kissing scene that he fell off the bed.

She also recalled warning Pattinson about Stewart’s age. “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things. So I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual…’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, okay, whatever.’”

Stewart and Pattinson also dated each other from 2009 to 2013.

The first Twilight movie spawned four sequels: The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 .

In 2019, Stewart had spoken to Variety about Pattinson’s casting as Batman. She had said, “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part. I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.” She added that Pattinson has the “perfect cheekbones” to play the role of iconic DC superhero.