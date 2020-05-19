Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dies at 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce was 30-years-old. (Photo: @abotpodcast/Twitter) Gregory Tyree Boyce was 30-years-old. (Photo: @abotpodcast/Twitter)

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has passed away. He was 30. The actor was found dead along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju in their Las Vegas house on May 13.

The cause of the deaths is not yet known.

Gregory Tyree Boyce was best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the Twilight movies. He also starred in the short film Apocalypse.

On May 17, Gregory’s mother Lisa Wayne wrote a long note on Facebook remembering her son.

In the note, Lisa mentioned, “I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You’d cook, I’d come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there. I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food. Since you’ve left me baby, I’ve lost 7 lbs.”

“With you, the last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I’m broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny,” the note concluded.

Gregory Tyree Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya.

