Trolls Have Put me Off Twitter: Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston says he enjoys using Twitter less then when he first joined because he is bombarded with negativity from trolls. Tom Hiddleston says he enjoys using Twitter less then when he first joined because he is bombarded with negativity from trolls.

Actor Tom Hiddleston says he enjoys using Twitter less then when he first joined because he is bombarded with negativity from trolls.

The 35-year-old “High-Rise” star said he has been put off it by the insults and abuse hurled his way by other users, reported Daily Mirror.

“I don’t use it as much as I used to, to be honest there are a few trolls. It’s a distraction, I feel as though the most important thing is my work,” he said.

Hiddleston thinks surfing the Internet eats up too much of people’s time and he’d rather use his precious spare hours for self-improvement.

“I would rather think about something with more rigour and nuance and then put it in a piece of work.”

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App