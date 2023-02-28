scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Ostlund to head jury of 76th Cannes Film Festival

Ruben Ostlund is the third two-time winner of the Palme d'Or to be the President of the Jury, following Francis Ford Coppola and Emir Kusturica. The Cannes Film Festival's Official Selection will be announced in April.

Director Ruben OstlundRuben Ostlund is best known for directing Triangle of Sadness film. (Photo: Festival_Cannes/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Ostlund to head jury of 76th Cannes Film Festival
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Cannes Film Festival has appointed Swedish filmmaker and two-time Palme d’Or winner Ruben Ostlund as the jury president for its upcoming 76th edition. Ostlund will head the jury exactly 50 years after fellow citizen, actress Ingrid Bergman, who served in the role in 1973.

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour of jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in Competition at the festival,” the filmmaker said in a statement shared on the festival’s website.

“It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever. The cinema has a unique aspect – there, we watch together, and it demands more on what is shown and increases the intensity of the experience. It makes us reflect in a different way than when we dopamine scroll in front of individual screens,” he added.

Ostlund is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. Five of his six features have had world premieres at the movie gala. He went on to win the Palme d’Or for art world-set social satire The Square and his critique of the ultra-wealthy Triangle of Sadness, in 2017 and 2022 respectively.

Triangle of Sadness is nominated in the Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Director categories in this year’s Academy Awards.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“By inviting Ruben Ostlund to preside over the Jury, the Festival de Cannes wishes to pay a tribute to films that are uncompromising and forthright and which constantly demand that viewers challenge themselves and that art continues to invent itself,” said the festival in the statement.

Also Read
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is dressed to kill in her first look from Russo Brothers’...
Dwayne Johnson, vin diesel
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud: Here's a short history
Robert Downey Jr, tropic thunder
When Robert Downey Jr said he had no regrets for donning blackface in Tro...
Cocaine Bear
Cocaine Bear gets high with $23.1M, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania sees...

Ostlund is the third two-time winner of the Palme d’Or to be the President of the Jury, following Francis Ford Coppola and Emir Kusturica. The festival’s Official Selection will be announced in April.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
Next Story

Irani Cup: Chance for Mayank to remain relevant

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna win the red carpet in their gorgeous dresses
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close