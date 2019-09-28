Travis Knight in talks to direct Tom Holland starrer Uncharted

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is in negotiations to helm Tom Holland in Uncharted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Knight is stepping in after 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg exited the project in August. Previously, Shawn Levy was attached to direct.

The film is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland).

Uncharted will chronicle Drake’s first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan.

Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, best known for “Iron-Man” films and Rafe Judkins have written the film.

Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing, along with Arad Productions’ Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions.

The film is slated to be released on December 18 next year.