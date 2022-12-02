Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer: Optimus Prime and Bumblebee unleash beast mode in intergalactic brawl

For a while, it looked like the Transformers franchise would be sold for spare parts, but against all odds, the series is forging ahead. Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming seventh film in the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Introducing a new set of human characters and a bunch of returning robots, Rise of the Beasts is expected to kick-start a new trilogy of Transformers movies. Set in the 90s, the film stars Broadway’s Anthony Ramos in the lead role, alongside Dominique Fishback. But fans of the franchise would be pleased to see that both Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are back.

And this time, they’re bringing along a whole warehouse full of new Transformers. Based on the Beast Wars storyline, the film will introduce Transformers factions such as the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons. The globe-trotting action will span from Brooklyn to Machu Picchu.

The first five films in the franchise were directed by Michael Bay. The original trilogy starred Shia LaBeouf, while Mark Wahlberg stepped in as the lead in Transformers 4 and 5. But after the fifth film underperformed both critically and commercially, it was decided to reboot the series with a smaller-scale adventure. Thus, the prequel Bumblebee was born. Directed by Travis Knight, the film made the least amount of money of any film in the franchise, but earned the best reviews.

Rise of the Beasts is yet another reboot, but also a sequel to Bumblebee. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr, who is best known for Creed II. The film features the voices of Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage and Pete Davidson. Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9.