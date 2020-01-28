Paramount Pictures working on two new Transformers movies

Bumblebee was the last Transformers film to hit the theaters. Bumblebee was the last Transformers film to hit the theaters.

Paramount Pictures is developing two new films in the Transformers franchise after the success of spin-off Bumblebee.

The franchise is based on the 1980s toy range with the slogan “more than meets the eye”.

According to Variety, James Vanderbilt will write the script for one project, while Joby Harold is on board to work on the other film.

No directors are attached, though both the movies will feature new cast.

The movie, directed by Travis Knight, earned USD 465 million worldwide.

