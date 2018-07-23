All the big trailers from San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Godzilla 2, Fantastic Beasts 2, Aquaman and more

San Deigo Comic-Con 2018 saw the release of trailers for many important upcoming movies. San Deigo Comic-Con 2018 saw the release of trailers for many important upcoming movies.

San Diego Comic-Con, the annual comics convention to rule all comic conventions, came to a close on Sunday. The event like every year saw the release of over a dozen teasers, trailers, sneak peeks and whatnot. Warner Bros’ panel was easily the biggest with trailers for Aquaman, Shazam and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald being released. Footage of The Lego Movie 2 and Wonder Woman 1984 were also screened during the event.

But that’s not all. Marvel made its presence felt too. There was a dedicated Venom panel with Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed and Ruben Fleischer in attendance.

Here are all the important trailers that debuted during Comic-Con.

Aquaman trailer saw Jason Momoa’s superhero finally agreeing to fight for the throne of Atlantis against Patrick Wilson’s King Orm/Oceanmaster. The battles look amazing even Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) got a few seconds to show off what he can do.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer gave us a more detailed look at Johnny Depp’s dark wizard.

Godzilla: The King of the Monsters’ trailer was probably the best this Comic-Con. The titular king will face similarly sized ancient monsters, including the three-headed dragon Ghidorah.

Shazam’s trailer was surprisingly funny and light-hearted. Zachary Levi did really exude an impression that he is just a kid awed at his own superheroic, ripped body. DC films universe, now called Worlds of DC, seems to have taken a lighter, or at least more diverse turn, which is welcome.

Glass: M Night Shyamalan is a horribly inconsistent director – fluctuating from masterpieces to utter tosh. Glass, thankfully, looks like it would be the former.

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff, is returning soon – on August 6 to be precise – and AMC has made it clear that the show will catch up with the original.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd