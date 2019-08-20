Tracy Morgan joins Coming to America sequel

Actor-comic Tracy Morgan is the newest addition to Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America sequel, titled Coming 2 America.

The follow-up to the 1988 rom-com would see Murphy’s Prince Akeem learning about a long-lost son and returning to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda – a Queens native named Lavelle.

SNL star Leslie Jones is playing Lavelle’s mother, who became pregnant with Akeem’s child after a one-night stand with the royal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will portray Jones’ brother, a hustler named Reem.

Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne and Luenell are the other new names to join the franchise.

Other returning members include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall, Vanessa Bell Calloway, John Amos and Paul Bates.

Craig Brewer is directing the Paramount Pictures’ project from Kenya Barris’ script.

Murphy and Barris are also attached to produce with Kevin Misher.

Coming 2 America will hit the screens on December 18, 2020.