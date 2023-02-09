scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Toy Story, Frozen sequels to be out soon

Disney has announced the sequels to Toy Story and Frozen. Following the news of layoffs and losses, Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled many significant announcements for fans at the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday. Iger revealed that two new sequels to big franchises — Toy Story and Frozen — were in the works. According to Variety, a US-based media house, a sequel to the animated film Zootopia has also been announced.

The Toy Story franchise has four theatrical chapters and one spin-off: Lightyear in 2022. Despite the fact that the latter picture flopped, Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 both grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, the first Frozen film was a blockbuster hit when it debuted in 2013, and the sequel Frozen II generated more than USD 1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2019. Aside from the films, the franchise has spawned a Disney on Ice performance, a Broadway musical, as well as various short films, television specials, and novels.

According to Variety, Iger also announced that Pandora will be heading to the West Coast in the form of an Avatar Experience at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Currently, Pandora – The World of Avatar is a section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando dedicated to James Cameron’s works, with two rides: Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that on February 5, Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed Titanic to become the third most successful foreign film in history. Cameron intends to release three more Avatar films in the following years.

