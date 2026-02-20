Toy Story 5 trailer: Woody and Buzz reunite to save Bonnie’s childhood from the grip of screens. Watch

A generation has grown up alongside the world of Toy Story, Pixar’s longest running franchise. And now to their delight, the beloved animated-adventure saga is returning with its fifth installment. Disney and Pixar have unveiled the first trailer for Toy Story 5, promising the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends, alongside new challenges that feel urgent and timely: a battle against the digital age.

The trailer introduces Bonnie, now eight, navigating life with a new tablet called the Lilypad. Woody, sporting a balding head and a poncho, and Buzz reunite to rescue her from the grip of screens. Together with Jessie, Forky, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Trixie, and an army of Buzz Lightyears, they confront the encroachment of technology on childhood. Many familiar voices are back, including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz, with Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, and Tony Hale returning. The cast also welcomes new voices, including Greta Lee and Conan O’Brien, hinting at fresh dynamics and perspectives.