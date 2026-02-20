Toy Story 5 trailer: Woody and Buzz reunite to save Bonnie’s childhood from the grip of screens. Watch

The Toy Story 5 trailer shows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends confronting the challenges of growing up in a screen-dominated era.

Toy Story 5Toy Story 5 will be releasing in summer 2026.
A generation has grown up alongside the world of Toy Story, Pixar’s longest running franchise. And now to their delight, the beloved animated-adventure saga is returning with its fifth installment. Disney and Pixar have unveiled the first trailer for Toy Story 5, promising the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends, alongside new challenges that feel urgent and timely: a battle against the digital age.

The trailer introduces Bonnie, now eight, navigating life with a new tablet called the Lilypad. Woody, sporting a balding head and a poncho, and Buzz reunite to rescue her from the grip of screens. Together with Jessie, Forky, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Trixie, and an army of Buzz Lightyears, they confront the encroachment of technology on childhood. Many familiar voices are back, including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz, with Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, and Tony Hale returning. The cast also welcomes new voices, including Greta Lee and Conan O’Brien, hinting at fresh dynamics and perspectives.

Watch the trailer of Toy Story 5 here:

What sets this installment apart is its willingness to explore deeper, more existential themes. In an era defined by fleeting attention spans and omnipresent screens, the toys face questions about relevance and obsolescence. The story picks up after Toy Story 4, which ended with Woody choosing independence over life in Bonnie’s toy chest. How this separation influences the characters and their world is one of the sequel’s most compelling mysteries.

Toy Story 5, co directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris and produced by Lindsey Collins, is set to premiere on June 19, 2026, inviting both longtime fans and new audiences to witness a familiar universe grappling with the realities of modern childhood.

