Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 wins Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4 is the second film in the animated franchise to win an Oscar. Toy Story 4 is the second film in the animated franchise to win an Oscar.

Talk about having a friend: Toy Story has become the first franchise to earn two animated film Oscars.

The Disney and Pixar collaboration, Toy Story 4 won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature. The franchise’s third installment Toy Story 3 took home the trophy in 2011.

Toy Story 4 continued to tell the story of Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, and Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, who this time unexpectedly reunites with his longtime friend Bo Peep. Woody is ultimately faced with the decision of how he wants to live his life as a toy. It also introduced the new character Forky. The film has made more than $1 billion worldwide.

Also read: Oscars 2020 winners list

Accepting the award, director Josh Cooley said “we hope your adventures with Woody and Buzz made growing up a little easier.”

Its signature song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” by Randy Newman is nominated in the best original song category. He also wrote the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” for the first installment and “We Belong Together” for the third.

Producers Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, and director Josh Cooley with their Oscars 2020 trophy. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Producers Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, and director Josh Cooley with their Oscars 2020 trophy. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also read: Oscars 2020 LIVE UPDATES

The series — which started off as the first feature-length film to be fully computer-animated — is credited with changing the ways animated films are made, spawning other creative endeavors at Pixar that would later lead to Monsters Inc., The Incredibles and Ratatouille.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

Toy Story 4 beat out Missing Link, I Lost My Body, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Klaus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.