Toy Story 4 trailer: Woody, Buzz and others are off to a new adventure

Disney on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for Toy Story 4, the fourth film in the iconic Pixar franchise. The sentient Pixar toys are back again, to delight you and perhaps leave you in tears before the end.

Woody, Buzz and others are off to a new adventure again. Andy is gone, and they are now under the care of Bonnie. Andy left them with the little girl when he went to college. They are joined by Bo Peep, who appears to be encouraging them to find a new human, even going to the extent of saying, “Sometimes change is good.”

Bo Peep is also a changed toy. She is no longer a gentle and ladylike but is exuberant and independent.

The trailer begins with Bonnie making a new toy. He is a spork (a portmanteau of spoon and fork) with plastic eyes and hands made of wool strands by Bonnie. Woody introduces the toy to the rest of the group.

Woody calls it Forky. Forky is none too pleased about being a toy. It is, after all, cutlery. “I’m not a toy,” Forky says. “I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili, and then the trash.” He flies away outside, yelling, “Freedom.”

Woody goes in search of Forky. Since he is Bonnie’s favourite Toy, she will be sad if she cannot find him, and Woody cannot let that happen.

The movie looks fun and nostalgic. It also appears to have the poignant touches that have made the Toy Story movies such classics.

New villains also appear. There is a creepy doll who lets loose her minions — who are puppets who walk in the horrifying way you expect them to, tumbling over each other to catch Buzz. Woody and Forky are saved by Bo. Woody’s disappearance is duly noted by Buzz and other toys, who go in search for him.

Toy Story 4’s synopsis reads, “Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 releases on June 21.