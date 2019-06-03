Toy Story 4 to beat The Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory at the US box office

Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is all set to record the biggest opening weekend at the US box office for a Pixar movie. According to Deadline, it will earn an estimated 200 million dollars in the first weekend, thus besting The Incredibles 2’s 182.68 million dollars and Finding Dory’s 135.06 million dollars.

Advertising

Toy Story 3 is the third-biggest weekend opener for Pixar, earning 110.30 million dollars way back in 2010.

In Toy Story 4, Woody and the other sentient toys are with a new kid now, Bonnie, with whom Andy left them in the third film in the franchise and here they are accompanied by a toy that Bonnie made herself called Forky.

It was the first Toy Story movie that ushered in a new era for animated movies with its revolutionary 3D technology that enabled films to be fully computer-animated and with lifelike character models and environs.

Advertising

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and Joan Cusack and the rest of the voice cast returns for Toy Story 4. Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves and Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are joining the franchise with Toy Story 4.

Toy Story 4’s synopsis reads, “Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 releases on June 21.