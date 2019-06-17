Toy Story 4 review roundup: Pixar’s sequel receives universal acclaim

Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has worked its magic on critics. It has managed to please literally everybody — at least so far. This Josh Cooley directorial (his feature debut) holds a 100 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes so far, with 80 reviews in at the time of writing.

The critical consensus is: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending — and perhaps concluding — a practically perfect animated saga.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin, Kristen Schaal and Bonnie Hunt return to voice their characters while Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves and Christina Hendricks join the voice cast.

CNN.com’s Brian Lowry wrote, “Toy Story 4 delivers a cinematic grand slam, a nine-years-later sequel that’s wholly equal to the high expectations raised by the terrific trio that it follows.”

Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr wrote, “Let this be a lesson to all franchise cynics: Sometimes more is actually good. Woody needed some closure he couldn’t even comprehend. And, it turns out, so did we.”

The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab wrote, “It takes some kind of genius for the Pixar animators to give such a searing emotional charge to a story in which one of the main characters is a single use plastic spork retrieved from the trash.”

A Reel of Ones’s Own’s Andrea Thompson wrote, “One thing that’s kept the Toy Story franchise so solid after so many installments is its commitment to whatever emotional crisis its beloved gang of sentient toys is facing.”

Toy Story 4’s synopsis reads, “Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”