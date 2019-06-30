Toy Story 4 repeats at No. 1 over Annabelle Comes Home, Yesterday in the US

Toy Story 4 is playing at the top of the box office again in its second weekend.

The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday estimates that Toy Story 4 added 57.9 million dollars from North American theaters. Globally the film has already netted 496.5 million dollars.

In second place is the third Annabelle film, Annabelle Comes Home, which debuted on over 3,500 screens on Wednesday. Opening in line with expectations, the Warner Bros. horror earned 20.4 million dollars over the weekend and 31.2 million dollars in its first five days.

The weekend’s other big new release, Yesterday, an original high concept romantic comedy with a Beatles soundtrack from Universal, exceeded industry tracking and grossed 17 million dollars over the weekend to take third place.

Aladdin and The Secret Life of Pets 2 rounded out the top five.

Toy Story 4 has received an almost universally positive critical reception. It has scored 98 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending — and perhaps concluding — a practically perfect animated saga.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her 3 star review, “While there could have been an interesting dynamic here of fancy toys vs a toy that a child has made herself, or even toys ganging up against a new kid on the block, Toy Story 4 has an un-engaging storyline that involves Woody trying to retain for Bonnie Forky, who considers itself actually trash and would rather stay in the bin.”