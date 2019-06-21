Toy Story 4 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film, directed by Josh Cooley, is the fourth film in the well-loved Toy Story franchise that began in 1995.

Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking latest movies and TV shows. Initially it was limited to South Indian films, but gradually it has expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, web series and Hollywood films.

Despite stringent laws and a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, it has not stopped being a troublemaker. Tamilrockers keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Toy Story 4 stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan and Joan Cusack.

Hanks, who plays the main character Woody in the franchise, spoke about the film which he believes is as profound and new as any Toy Story film. He said, “We’ve been through profound examinations of community, of family, of growing older and finding new purpose. And this one ends up being just as profound and new as the previous movies. They are all toys. As long as they don’t break, they can live forever.”

Toy Story 4 has a near-perfect critical reception. It holds a 98 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus being, “Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending — and perhaps concluding — a practically perfect animated saga.”