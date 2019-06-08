Toy Story 4 early reactions: Pixar delivers another funny and poignant movie

A few early reactions about the fourth film in Toy Story franchise are out. If they are anything to go by, Pixar has once again delivered an emotional and funny movie. The praise is also being directed towards the quality of animation.

Advertising

In Toy Story 4, the sentient Pixar toys are back again, to delight you and perhaps leave you in tears. Woody, Buzz and others are off to a new adventure again. Andy is gone, and they are now under the care of Bonnie. Andy left them with the little girl when he went to college.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and Joan Cusack and the rest of the voice cast returns for Toy Story 4. Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves and Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are joining the franchise with Toy Story 4.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “A few things about #ToyStory4 : The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding. #KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom. The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty… And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended.”

Advertising

Cinemablend posted on Twitter, “One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here’s her immediate take: “Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend.”

Rotten Tomatoes’ Tania Lamb wrote, “Pixar has done it again! #ToyStory4 is my new favorite! I dare you not to laugh and cry at this love story about friendship.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote, “#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others.”

Toy Story 4 releases on June 19.