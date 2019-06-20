Toy Story 4 actor Tim Allen: Buzz wants Woody to do the right thing

Tim Allen returns to voice his Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear in the fourth film. Buzz has been a mainstay of the franchise right from the first film and has been a loyal friend to Tom Hanks’ Woody.

Advertising

Allen believes Toy Story 4 takes their bond further. “Buzz wants Woody to do the right thing—but sometimes doing the right thing is really, really hard to do. Loyalty is fundamental to Buzz and this story takes loyalty to a new level,” he says.

Director Josh Cooley adds, “Buzz sees that Woody needs to make a change. He wants to be supportive and help him out, but his efforts land him in the hands of a carny and placed into a game booth as a prize.”

Co-producer Mark Nielsen says, “The relationship between Woody and Buzz is core to the Toy Story films. It starts off a little rocky in the first film, but a friendship is born. And that builds over the years and through the films. They trust each other, understand each other and support each other. It’s such a critical relationship in the series and in Toy Story 4, we take it to an even deeper level.”

Advertising

Toy Story 4 will continue the story of Woody, Buzz and other sentient toys who now belong to Bonnie after Andy left them with the little girl when he went to college. Toy Story 3 released in 2010.

The film has received universal critical acclaim. It holds the perfect 100 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending — and perhaps concluding — a practically perfect animated saga.”

Toy Story 4 releases on June 21.