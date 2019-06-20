Toy Story 4 actor Annie Potts: Bo Peep is everything that we want to be

Bo Peep, a character in Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, makes a triumphant return in the fourth film. Voiced by Annie Potts, Bo Peep is a porcelain shepherdess figurine and was the love-interest of Tom Hanks’ Woody.

Advertising

Previously shy and demure, she is now a tough, spirited and independent person due to her many adventures and has more outside experience than Woody and other toys.

Potts says, “Bo is everything that we want to be. She is independent and courageous and funny and smart and able to tackle it all on her own. Her life hasn’t been easy, but whose life is? She is an excellent model of making it in the face of adversity.”

She adds, “Bo’s not leading a conventional life right now. She’s like, ‘I have an awesome life!’ Those people who bloom where they’re planted are always an inspiration.”

Advertising

Tom Hanks chimes in, “Bo Peep is interesting because she has made her peace. She’s wise because she’s actually seen the way the world works. On one hand, it’s completely counter to what Woody is hip to, but at the same time Bo’s outlook is the embodiment of what Woody wants, which is to be played with by children, and to make their lives happier.”

One of the producers, Jonas Rivera thinks Bo Peep is the most important part of the movie. “If you were to run into Woody at the end of this movie and ask him, ‘What’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to you?,’ he would say that meeting Bo Peep for the second time is the biggest thing by far,” he says.

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 releases on June 21.