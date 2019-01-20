Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich leaving Pixar

Lee Unkrich, director of Pixar’s Oscar-winning films Toy Story 3 and Coco, has decided to leave the animation studio after 25 years.

Unkrich joined Pixar in 1994 after working as an assistant editor in television on Silk Stalkings and Renegade.

He served as an editor on Pixar’s first feature, 1995’s Toy Story, then co-directed Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc and Finding Nemo.

He was the sole director on 2010’s Toy Story 3 and shared an adapted screenplay Oscar nomination with John Lasseter and Andrew Stanton.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Unkrich informed Pixar employees on Friday of his decision.

“I’m not leaving to make films at another studio; instead, I look forward to spending much-needed time with my family and pursuing interests that have long been back-burnered,” he said.