Top superhero movies of 2020

2020 was the first year in more than a decade in which there were no Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The last time it happened, it was 2009. Even so, the year had some decent films from the superhero genre. Here are the top five titles.

5. Bloodshot

Bloodshot starred Vin Diesel in the lead role. (Photo: Sony) Bloodshot starred Vin Diesel in the lead role. (Photo: Sony)

Bloodshot marked Vin Diesel’s first stab at superhero cinema. The film, helmed by VFX artist David SF Wilson, featured Diesel as a marine who is revived by a team of scientists after being killed in action.

Despite a standard script, the film is an entertaining watch with well-mounted action sequences and visual effects.

4. Project Power

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a still from Project Power. (Photo: Netflix) Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a still from Project Power. (Photo: Netflix)

Project Power is about a pill that gives temporary superpowers to the consumer. There is a catch, though. One would not know what superpower will be unlocked before popping one. The superpowers can range from bullet-proof skin to invisibility to superhuman strength. Also, the pill can be fatal. The film starred Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback.

Project Power is a strange beast. On the one hand, it appears to be trying to critique the superhero culture, and on the other, it undermines that aspect by showing superpowers in a favourable light. Yet, it ends up being way more entertaining than it has a right to be.

3. Superman: Red Son

What if Superman was communist? (Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) What if Superman was communist? (Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

What if a baby Superman crash-landed in Soviet Union instead of rural Kansas? How would the United States react to a patriotic Soviet Superman? Superman: Red Son, based on the comic series of the same name, asks such interesting questions. It is not just novelty that makes this film good, it is also how it handles the parallel-world scenario.

2. Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey. (Photo: Warner Bros) Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey. (Photo: Warner Bros)

A sequel to 2016’s critically derided (though commercially successful) Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey brought back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor also played pivotal roles in the film.

Birds of Prey is vibrant, colourful and all-around fun thanks to a sharp script, credible performances and cinematography.

1. The Old Guard

A still from The Old Guard. (Photo: Netflix) A still from The Old Guard. (Photo: Netflix)

The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, revolved around a band of immortal warriors who have secretly protected the earth for centuries while remaining hidden in the shadows. In the modern world, danger for the mercenaries is afoot as a few elements have learned about their ability and are on their heels.

The Old Guard is a thrilling affair with a few awesomely choreographed action sequences and great performances.

