scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
MUST READ

Every James Bond actor ranked: From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, who played the British spy best?

Which James Bond is the best? As Daniel Craig concludes his journey as James Bond with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die, here is a ranking of each of them, from bottom to top.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi |
September 29, 2021 8:17:40 am
best James Bond, james bond, daniel craig, sean connery, roger mooreWhich is your favourite James Bond? (Photo: MGM)

Six actors have left their stamp on the role of suave British spy James Bond until now. From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, each has brought something of his own to the role, making every onscreen Bond unique.

But which one is the best portrayal? As Craig concludes his journey as James Bond with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, here is a ranking of each of them, from bottom to top:

Related read |James Bond director Cary Fukunaga on No Time to Die: ‘Want to watch it with audience’

George Lazenby

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Australian model-actor’s casting as Bond raised many an eyebrow. And he got to star in the prestigious role only once. While his performance was not bad, it was not distinct or nuanced enough. The reception to his film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was muted back then but is now considered one of the better James Bond movies. The film, however, is more remembered for Tracy di Vincenzo, Diana Rigg’s Bond girl.

Timothy Dalton

Again, Timothy Dalton is one of the finest actors to essay the role of James Bond, but he was not necessarily best suited for the role. He was not classically handsome Bond, fans say. He also got only two movies to show his mettle.

Roger Moore

Roger Moore holds the distinction to play James Bond in most movies: 7. He was an established television actor before The Man with the Golden Gun, his first Bond movie. He played the role until he looked visibly old in A View to a Kill (1985)

Daniel Craig

There were numerous critics of Craig’s casting in Casino Royale as James Bond. “He is too short,” was a common refrain. Craig not only proved everybody wrong, he helped modernise the character. The gritty portrayal is now well-loved and most fans of the character are sad to see him him go.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sean Connery

Was there any doubt? The late Scottish legend because of whom James Bond is a household name, Sean Connery’s take on the M16 agent was the very definition of a debonair, sophisticated spymaster. He was the first to speak the words “Bond. James Bond.” in Dr. No, and what would otherwise would be a nonsensical set of words suddenly acquired an aura of style. The first and still the definitive James Bond.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan rubina dilaik abhinav shukla malaika rora
Yash, Kareena Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik: Six celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement