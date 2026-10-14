Top Hollywood News: Greta Gerwig unveils Narnia 1st look, John Cena poses with Randeep Hooda

Top Hollywood News: Filmmaker Greta Gerwig has unveiled the first look at Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, teasing a heartfelt fantasy adventure designed for IMAX and Netflix. The trailer features Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda shared pictures from the sets of Matchbox: The Movie, including one with Hollywood star John Cena. In other news, former gang leader Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. Scroll to read it all.

Greta Gerwig debuted a first look at Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, previewing a full-hearted adaptation of C S Lewis’ allegorical adventure and an IMAX-sized spectacle made for Netflix but designed for the big screen, reported Associated Press.

Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven scores the trailer, which was also released online on Tuesday.

Watch Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew trailer here:

A Universe Begins. See how Narnia was created in Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, a film by Greta Gerwig – only in theaters February 12. https://t.co/jwxksCL0N7 — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2026

A few hours earlier, Gerwig unveiled the trailer and behind-the-scenes footage on an IMAX screen at the AMC Lincoln Center in New York, where she spoke with Stephen Colbert about her “Barbie” follow-up.

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Netflix, in a dramatic reversal for the company, is giving “Narnia” a wide theatrical release beginning Febuary 12. The film will land on the streaming service on April 2.

Gerwig said she wrote her first draft in 2020 and 2021 after approaching Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos at a cocktail party.

“I told Ted I only know how to make movies for the big screen,” Gerwig said. “He said, ‘Make the movie for the biggest screen you can imagine.'” With a USD 280 million budget, “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” is one of Netflix’s most ambitious films. It’s also a novel way into the “Narnia” series, starting not with the first book, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, but the sixth.

The Magician’s Nephew, published in 1955, is a prequel. It follows two children in 1900 London who, through a magic ring, are transported into another world and witness Narnia’s creation by the lion Aslan.

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That entryway to Narnia thrilled Gerwig, who noted Lewis urged readers to tackle “The Magician’s Nephew” first. The trailer features the line: “Have you ever seen a world born?” “Movies this size are usually about destruction,” said Gerwig.

The trailer only hints at the film’s already debated portrayal of Aslan, a thick-maned representation of Jesus in Lewis’ Christian fable. Voiced by Meryl Streep, the character appears as a cosmic outline and roars but doesn’t speak.

Some conservative pundits have criticised casting Streep as Aslan, a male character in the books. Gerwig didn’t address Streep’s casting in her remarks, though she thanked Lewis’ family and estate for their public support of the film.

Newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell star in the film, with an ensemble made up of Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey, Ciaran Hinds and Carey Mulligan.

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The film was initially slated to open in November, but Netflix pushed it into 2027, Gerwig said, to give it a global theatrical release.

Gerwig described the story as a spiritual quest, which made the choice of Stairway to Heaven fitting to her. She met with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to secure the song’s seldom-given rights permission.

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“They did it because they saw the heart in the story,” Gerwig said. “And they, too, love C S Lewis.” The three previous “Narnia” movies were all produced by Walden Media, a family-values-oriented entertainment company owned by billionaire Philip Anschutz. In 2018, Netflix acquired the global rights to the “Chronicles of Narnia” book series.

Gerwig, 43, was raised as a Unitarian Universalist in Sacramento, California, and attended an all-girls Catholic high school — an upbringing she dramatized in her solo-directing debut, “Lady Bird”. Faith, Gerwig said, “has been a thread through all of my films.” “For me, film and faith have always gone hand in hand,” she said, calling both communal experiences.

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Gerwig described reading Lewis’ “Chronicles of Narnia” books as a foundational experience to her youth. The only comparable experience, she said, was reading Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”, which Gerwig adapted in her 2019 film.

“I would not be who I am without these books,” said Gerwig. “They created me.”

Randeep Hooda shares picture with John Cena

Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday shared a string of pictures from the sets of his recently released Hollywood project Matchbox: The Movie, reported ANI.

The highlight of his post is undoubtedly the picture featuring him alongside Hollywood star John Cena. Check it out here.

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He also reflected on the experience of working with familiar faces from the Extraction team while also creating new memories during the shoot as he reunited with Sam Hargrave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

For Randeep, Matchbox offered an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and relive the camaraderie he had shared with the team during his association with the Extraction franchise.

“Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again .. play it again Sam,” he captioned the post.

In the film, Randeep essays the character Mustafa in the Matchbox.

Inspired by Mattel’s iconic line of toy cars, the film is directed by Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave and also stars Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll and Bill Camp.

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The film follows Sean, played by Cena, who is revealed to be an undercover CIA agent. His secret life pulls a group of longtime friends into a globe-trotting mission after a nuclear warhead goes missing.

Hargrave directed the feature from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel Studios. Jules Daly serves as producer, while Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin are executive producers.

Cockroach Janata Party being ‘funded by donors’ in US: Mary Millben

Alleging that the Cockroach Janata Party is being “funded by donors” in the US, American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday said it is “not the time to be silent” and called upon all “young patriots” in India to rise and peacefully protest the “disruptive spirit” of the outfit, reported PTI.

Millben made these remarks as supporters of the opposition parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are protesting in New Delhi to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The 41-year-old singer said CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and his party are being “funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your future under his leadership.” This is “not the time to be silent,” she said and asked “all the beautiful young patriots in India” to stand up and peacefully protest the “disruptive” forces.

“Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Millben (@marymillben)

“And these select donors have a pattern globally – target conservative global leaders, find a US-educated person from the country, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them has been successful but has impacted the development and governance of the country,” she said.

The American singer said that there should always be a counter-movement to uphold democracy and freedom.

“It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party… Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!,” she said.

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A prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, Millben is very popular in India for her rendition of India’s national anthem and religious song ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’.

Millben sang India’s national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana ‘, at an event in 2023 in the US during the prime minister’s visit.

Pedro Pascal says learning the cello for Behemoth! was tougher than ‘Game of Thrones’ battle scenes (Reuters)

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal said learning to play the cello convincingly for Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!” was the most challenging task of his career, joking he would rather relive one of his most brutal on-screen battles than learn how to play the instrument again.

Attending the movie’s premiere at the London Film Festival on Tuesday, Pascal, who plays a talented cellist ⁠returning ​to Los Angeles after nearly two decades of touring, said the role left him more fearful than any previous project.

“I’d never been so afraid,” he said. “I’ve been nervous about other jobs and the physical…emotional ​demands, ​but it was nothing like this.”

Pedro Pascal says he had “never been so afraid” of preparing for a role as he was for playing a cellist in Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!” #PedroPascal #Behemoth https://t.co/BPY6DQG5zU — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2026

Describing the ⁠challenge, the “Eddington” star joked: “I would choose fighting The Mountain in ‘Game of Thrones’ over learning how to play the ‌cello convincingly. I would rather be, I don’t know, tossed off of a cliff with Nicolas Cage than have to learn how to play the cello.”

Despite his fears, Pascal said working with the cello deepened his appreciation for an instrument he had long considered his favourite.

“Once I held the cello, ⁠I felt good,” he ⁠said.

Seventeen-year-old Thunderbolts star Alexa Swinton said working alongside Pascal showed her that success and kindness can go ⁠hand in ‌hand, praising the actor’s grace, poise and politeness on ​set.

Beyond its family drama, “Behemoth!” aims to ‌shine a light on the world of film scoring. Gilroy said that, prior to filming, even seasoned members of the ‌crew had never ​stepped inside the ​scoring ​stages where much of the work takes place.

The film’s focus struck a chord with the ​musicians involved in the production. Actor Eva Victor ⁠recalled many telling the cast and crew: “Finally, a movie about us.”

The Sorry, Baby writer-director-actor said the film reveals a vital but frequently overlooked part ‌of the movie-making ⁠process.

“I think the curtain will be lifted on something that’s really a huge part of film ​that we don’t talk about or…we kind of take for granted often.”

Duane Davis gets 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s murder

An aging ex-gang leader was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting of rap icon Tupac Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip, reported Associated Press.

The killing, rooted in a long-running gang feud, had gone unsolved for decades — captivating the public and tormenting Shakur’s loved ones — until Duane “Keffe D” Davis started bragging about it in interviews and a memoir.

Davis, 63, was convicted in August of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon. A former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, Davis stared blankly at Judge Carli Kierny on Tuesday as she imposed a penalty that, even with credit for time served, won’t see him eligible for parole until he’s at least 100.

“You don’t get to take a man from his family, you don’t get to take his very life, his whole future from him and just walk away from it, especially when that man is Tupac Shakur,” Kierny said. “The world never forgot about him and his death and neither did Las Vegas.” Davis, whose lawyer said he will appeal his conviction, is the only person ever charged in Shakur’s death. The late rapper’s legend has only grown in the years since, and his songs continue to resonate with themes of hardship, love and Black struggles.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. @LawCrimeNetwork @CourtTV https://t.co/5nf8QdIF5C — Chris Stewart (@CStewartNews) October 13, 2026

Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Set Shakur, said it was hard listening over and over again to Davis describe how he hunted and killed her brother, cutting him down at age 25, just as his popularity as a musician and actor was peaking.

Gentle and kind, Shakur was his family’s protector, she said. Had he survived injuries that included the loss of a lung, he would have left rapping behind and delved into activism, treading the path of luminaries like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr, and perhaps even politics, she said.

“This man’s life mattered,” Sekyiwa Shakur said as family members cried in the audience.

WATCH: Tupac Shakur’s sister breaks down in tears in court as she recounts the devastating toll her brother’s murder has taken on their family more than 30 years later. “That day, the loss of Tupac, for a long time crippled my family.” Through tears, she reveals her own struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts, and PTSD, telling the court she has been hospitalized multiple times. The emotional testimony comes as Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man convicted of orchestrating the rapper’s 1996 murder in Las Vegas, is sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2026

Shakur’s brother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, said the killing has been “devastating, heartbreaking and sad” for him, his family and Shakur’s fans.

Davis spoke briefly in court, telling the judge he wanted pictures and other items that police took from his house. Asked if there was anything else he wanted to say, Davis said: “No, I’m good.” Davis was charged after giving interviews and publishing a tell-all memoir in 2019 detailing what he said was his role in the infamous shooting.

On the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur was in the passenger seat of a black BMW with music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up at a red light. Shots erupted. Shakur was hit multiple times and died six days later, while Knight survived.

In his memoir, Davis explained he was seeking retaliation for Shakur and his entourage beating up Davis’ nephew hours before the shooting. He said he was in the passenger seat of the Cadillac and passed the gun to the backseat, where shots were fired.

Davis spoke to detectives years before but avoided prosecution because of an agreement he made with law enforcement.

During the weekslong trial, prosecutors relied on Davis’ own statements to law enforcement and documentarians. They argued Davis orchestrated the shooting and provided the gun used in Shakur’s death, which was the result of a rivalry between the South Side Compton Crips and Mob Piru.

Davis’ defense attorney pointed to a lack of physical evidence that connected his client to the 30-year-old crime, and he portrayed Davis as a liar who was trying to make money.

After nine days of hearing testimony in August, the jury deliberated for three hours before turning over the guilty verdict.

One Shakur fan, rapper Din “Lil Therapy” Malone, said justice is “halfway done” and wants to see other people charged.

“I’ve been grieving for 30 years plus,” he said at the courthouse Tuesday. “I still got a frog in my throat from crying.” The three other people allegedly in the Cadillac with Davis have died. They included Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, whom Davis said was the one who pulled the trigger.

Another name that has come up: Sean “Diddy” Combs. Witnesses testified at Davis’ trial that the imprisoned music mogul used members of the South Side Compton Crips for security for his label, Bad Boy Records.

Davis alleged in his book and public statements that Combs offered him money to kill Shakur and Knight.

Combs, who is serving a four-year prison sentence after being convicted of prostitution-related offenses, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the death of Shakur.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said his office doesn’t have enough evidence to charge anyone else. If more information comes to light, he said, prosecutors can always consider filing additional charges.

“While no amount of time in prison can bring Tupac back, we hope this sentencing brings some measure of closure and peace to his family after nearly 30 years,” Wolfson said in a statement. The case, he said, “is a reminder that no matter how much time passes, our commitment to seeking justice never wavers.”