Top Hollywood movies of 2018: A Star is Born, Roma, The Quiet Place and others in the list

Let us take a look at the best films we saw in the last 12 months. The list below is a mix of genres and consists of mostly crowd-pleasers. There are three horror films this time, and two more that have horror elements, which is a rarity. Horror as a genre did see considerable innovation this year.

There are also three Oscar hopefuls, one of which is a superhero movie — an animated superhero movie at that. There is only one out-and-out comedy. It is not that the genre was lacking this time, it is just that it would have been unfair to other movies that were undoubtedly better.

Here is the full list. Note that there is no order.

A Star is Born: A lovingly directed and acted film A Star is Born feels fresh and new despite being the third remake of an iconic story. The songs are superb, and Bradley Cooper is a surprisingly good singer. The star of the whole thing, however, is Lady Gaga, whose first starring film role is a revelation.

Paddington 2: While this list is not ordered, Paddington 2 will be on top. For me, this ridiculously endearing movie should top every list and should take every film award in existence. Paddington 2 beats even the original Paddington in the adorable quotient and is a movie that each family member, regardless of their age, will love it to bits. Watch out for the prison scenes with Brendan Gleeson and Hugh Grant’s masterfully villainous performance.

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón’s most personal film is also his best yet. With distinctive visual touches (those tracking shots are simply spell-binding), emotional resonance and a painstaking recreation of 1970s’ Mexico, Roma deserves every accolade it is getting.

Hereditary: It was mind-boggling to learn that this year’s best horror movie was directed by a debutant — one Ari Aster. Grief and terror find common footing in a movie that sees this year’s best performance by Aussie Toni Collette. Hereditary is a nightmare that is too close to life for comfort.

Annihilation: Often categorised as horror, Annihilation is classic science-fiction for me, albeit interspersed with elements of horror. Natalie Portman leads an all-female group into a mysterious electromagnetic region which is slowly and gradually expanding. The authorities fear it would soon envelop the whole world. The stunning looking movie is worth watching just for its mesmeric climatic scene, a dance of hypnotic visuals and haphazard electronic notes.

The Quiet Place: John Krasinski made a chilling horror film co-starring wife and actor Emily Blunt. The Quiet Place boasted of one of the freshest concepts of 2018 in a genre long derided as stale. In a post-apocalyptic world, the extraterrestrial monsters roam the earth. They are invisible, but also blind. They will, however, shred you to pieces if you make too much noise. A simple concept that was executed quite brilliantly.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The best superhero movie this year (according to this writer), Into the Spider-Verse should have been messy. There are more Spider-people in this movie than you can count (there are two Peter Parkers). Each Spider-people is given enough character depth for us to take care about them. The run-time is below two hours. But still somehow, not only Spider-Verse is not a mess, it is supremely entertaining and one of the best looking movies this year.

Upgrade: A better Venom film than Venom, Upgrade is also about a man struggling with an alien consciousness inside his body which talks to him. But the plot of Upgrade is not all over the place, and the movie is interesting beyond its protagonist, unlike the Tom Hardy starrer.

Halloween: The stoic, deranged killer Michael Myers was back in 2018. He had a prime target this time — Laurie Strode, the only person to evade his grasp. The movie, wisely, ignores every movie that came between the first film of the franchise and this one.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: With time, this Tom Cruise starrer franchise is only getting better in terms of quality. Fallout was the perfect action movie — breakneck pace, solid character work and eye-popping action. Tom Cruise and company were supported by newer additions to the cast — most importantly Henry Cavill’s August Walker.