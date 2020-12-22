Top Hollywood horror movies of 2020

These are the best horror movies 2020 had to offer. (Photo: Universal Pictures/ Netflix/IFC Midnight)

More horror movies are releasing every year now than they were any time before, pandemic or no pandemic. But sadly, only a few are actually worth watching.

Here are the top five horror movies that released this year:

5. Gretel & Hansel

A still from Hansel & Gretel. (Photo: United Artists Releasing A still from Hansel & Gretel. (Photo: United Artists Releasing

Based on the Brothers Grimm’s famous German folklore tale, this Sophia Lillis-starrer is a stunning looking film that, while not quite scary, is compellingly dark.

4. Relic

A still from Relic. (Photo: IFC Midnight) A still from Relic. (Photo: IFC Midnight)

Relic is about a sinister supernatural presence that is behind the haunting of a remote house inhabited by a family matriarch Edna (Robyn Nevin). She goes missing, and her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) arrive to find her. This film is a slow-burn horror-thriller that tries to tell a layered story using means which are not always supernatural in nature.

3. La Llorona

A still from La Llorona. (Photo: Shudder) A still from La Llorona. (Photo: Shudder)

If you were disappointed by the James Wan-produced The Curse of La Llorona and wish to see a better take on the legend, La Llorona is for you. It is a fresh concept that uses the legend just as a plot device to tell an effectively scary story.

2. His House

A still from Netflix’s His House. (Photo: Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX) A still from Netflix’s His House. (Photo: Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX)

Horror movies suffused with political and social themes are all the rage these days, especially after the success of Lights Out, and His House continues the tradition. The film is about a Sudanese refugee couple who move to an English town, but turns out, their troubles are yet to cease as they face both kinds of evils — one supernatural and the other routinely human. His House blends both seamlessly to tell a truly terrifying tale.

1. The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss in a still from The Invisible Man. (Photo: Universal Pictures) Elisabeth Moss in a still from The Invisible Man. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

A modern reimagining of the classic HG Wells novel, Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man features Elisabeth Moss as a woman who believes she is pursued by her dead abusive boyfriend. To make matters worse, she thinks he has acquired the ability to be invisible. The critical consensus of the film on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Smart, well-acted, and above all scary, The Invisible Man proves that sometimes, the classic source material for a fresh reboot can be hiding in plain sight.”

