Top Gun Maverick movie trailer: Tom Cruise promises a nostalgic, action-packed ride

The second trailer of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is out. And as was the case with the first promo, the second one too promises an action-packed nostalgia-filled ride into the world of Captain Maverick.

Decades have passed, but Tom Cruise still looks the same and his character Maverick is as cocky as ever. But perhaps this time Maverick will tone down the cheekiness as he will be instructing a fresh batch of young pilots. There are high octane fighter pilot sequences, some punchy dialogues and a great looking cast.

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: Rooster, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.”

Apart from Tom Cruise, the movie also features Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris among others.

Top Gun: Maverick will release in June 2020.

