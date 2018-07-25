Jennifer Connelly is ‘perfect’ for Top Gun Maverick, says Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise says Jennifer Connelly is perfect for Top Gun Tom Cruise says Jennifer Connelly is perfect for Top Gun

Tom Cruise has welcomed Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Connelly in the cast of Top Gun sequel. The Paramount and Skydance’s feature, titled Top Gun: Maverick, will be directed by Joseph Kosinski. Connelly, whose acting credits includes Beautiful Mind and Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream, recently joined the cast which also includes Miles Teller and Val Kilmer. She will be playing the female lead.

Cruise, who reprises his role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, said Connelly is “perfect” for the part. Teller will be playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw and Maverick’s protege, while Kilmer will be reprising his role as Iceman.

“When you see the film, you’ll see why she’s perfect for it. She has such a very talented, very vibrant, and… we’re just going to have a great cast. (It’s) gonna be a lot of fun,” Cruise told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor is currently on a promotional tour for his new release Mission: Impossible Fallout.



Top Gun: Maverick will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

This film will mark the third time that Tom Cruise stars in a sequel of his earlier film, the other two being, Mission Impossible and Jack Reacher.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released on July 12, 2019.

