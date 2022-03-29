Top Gun Maverick new trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit, faces opposition from Miles Teller

After what seems like an eternity, fans are finally ready to ride into the danger zone with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. A new trailer of the film was released on Tuesday.

This sequel to the 1986 cult classic Top Gun is set thirty years after the events of the previous film. In the trailer, Tom Cruise is back as Maverick, and he has to train many new pilots. There is brewing resentment of course, especially from Miles Teller’s character Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, who is the son of Anthony Edward’s Goose. Val Kilmer will also enter the mix as Iceman, who is now the Vice Admiral. The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. We get to see some epic flying sequences and volleyball shots that try to be just as iconic as the scenes from Top Gun.

Also Read | Top Gun Maverick best film I have been a part of: Christopher McQuarrie

The official synopsis reads, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick will release on May 27.