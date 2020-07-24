Top Gun Maverick, Mulan and Avatar sequel among more postpone release

Top Gun Maverick (left), A Quiet Place 2 (right) and many other Hollywood releases have postponed their release dates. Top Gun Maverick (left), A Quiet Place 2 (right) and many other Hollywood releases have postponed their release dates.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused yet another shake-up in the Hollywood film calendar. The release of films like Mulan, A Quiet Place 2, Top Gun Maverick, Spider-Man 3 and Avatar sequel among more have been postponed.

Disney has indefinitely postponed the much-awaited summer release of Mulan. The news came the week after Warner Bros announced they will be moving the release date of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Mulan was first scheduled to release in March but was pulled days before its release because of theaters closing down all over the world. The last release date announced for Mulan was August 21, but Disney has now pushed the film indefinitely. Tenet and Mulan were expected to revive the film-going culture across the world.

Disney has also announced the delay of the new Star Wars films and the Avatar sequels. Avatar 2 will now release in December 2022, and the subsequent sequels have also been pushed back by a year. The Star Wars films will start releasing in December 2023, with one film to premiere every December after that.

A message from James Cameron. Irayo, Na’vi Nation. Stay safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Uwi2J6xF4k — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 23, 2020

The sequel to Spider-Man Far From Home, which was originally scheduled to release in November 2021, has been pushed by one month, to December 2021.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer The Last Duel, which was scheduled to release in December 2020 has been moved to October 2021. Guillermo del Toro’s Antlers has been postponed to February 2021, and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch has been removed from the calendar. As of now, Black Widow is scheduled for a November 2020 release.

Paramount has also made changes to its release calendar. Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place 2, which was scheduled to release in September, has been moved to April 23, 2021. Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick was going to be the big-ticket release this summer, but it will now release on July 2, 2021.

Other changes in the calendar include Jackass, which now releases in September 2021 instead of July. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit screens in April 2022.

