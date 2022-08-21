Top Gun Maverick surpasses Avengers Infinity War’s collection to become the sixth highest grosser of all times

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, has officially surpassed Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’s box office collection. The film is now the sixth highest grosser at the US box office and has grossed $679 million domestically. The sequel that came three decades later is still ruling the box office in its 13th weekend and has surpassed the collections of Infinity War ($678 Million).

Globally, the film has generated more than $700 million without playing in China and Russia. The top three earning countries are the United Kingdom ($95 Million), Japan ($82 Million) and Korea ($62 Million). Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel of the 1986 blockbuster film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.

The film has been a huge success for Paramount as it is the distributor’s highest-grossing film of all time domestically and has also surpassed Titanic ($600 Million).

In an interview with Screen Rant, Tom Cruise had opened up about the filming of Top Gun 2. He said, “The whole point of making films and the beauty of it is that you get to travel the world and see other cultures and be part of communities. To look and walk in someone else’s shoes and feel what they are feeling.”

He further added, “Making movies, you’re constantly learning; you have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields. And I want to tell them, that’s the beauty of making movies. That’s why I’ve always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities. And to be part of that right from the beginning. It was my dream.”

The film will make its digital debut on August 24 on Book My Show.