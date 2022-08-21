scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Top Gun Maverick surpasses Avengers Infinity War’s collection to become the sixth highest grosser of all times

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick has achieved yet another milestone.

Tom CruiseTop Gun: Maverick was released on May 27.

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, has officially surpassed Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’s box office collection. The film is now the sixth highest grosser at the US box office and has grossed $679 million domestically. The sequel that came three decades later is still ruling the box office in its 13th weekend and has surpassed the collections of Infinity War ($678 Million).

Globally, the film has generated more than $700 million without playing in China and Russia. The top three earning countries are the United Kingdom ($95 Million), Japan ($82 Million) and Korea ($62 Million).  Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel of the 1986 blockbuster film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.

The film has been a huge success for Paramount as it is the distributor’s highest-grossing film of all time domestically and has also surpassed Titanic ($600 Million).

In an interview with Screen Rant, Tom Cruise had opened up about the filming of Top Gun 2. He said, “The whole point of making films and the beauty of it is that you get to travel the world and see other cultures and be part of communities. To look and walk in someone else’s shoes and feel what they are feeling.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...
Also read |To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

He further added, “Making movies, you’re constantly learning; you have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields. And I want to tell them, that’s the beauty of making movies. That’s why I’ve always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities. And to be part of that right from the beginning. It was my dream.”

The film will make its digital debut on August 24 on Book My Show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 04:18:01 pm
Next Story

Mentally challenged girls at Maharashtra care home excel in making Ganesh idols

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

4

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: “We could have terminated her service, but her progress would have been difficult”

5

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

Featured Stories

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Express Opinion

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi
Noida

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kanishka Soni, who opted for sologamy or self-marriage
Meet TV actor Kanishka Soni, who opted for sologamy or self-marriage
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement