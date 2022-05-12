Top Gun Maverick first reviews: Critics says it is the ‘most satisfying summer action film since Mission Impossible Fallout’

The first reviews of Top Gun: Maverick are out, and it appears that the Tom Cruise film has impressed critics. 36 years after the original film, Cruise returns as Pete Mitchell aka Maverick and takes to the skies. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Ed Harris.

Variety’s Peter Debruge called the movie a “barrier-breaking sequel” and wrote in his review, “Hardly anything in Top Gun: Maverick will surprise you, except how well it does nearly all the things audiences want and expect it to do.” It further read, “Top Gun has always been ‘The Tom Cruise Show’, and no one believes for a second that Maverick won’t maneuver his way into flying the climactic mission.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney opined, “The most memorable part of Top Gun: Maverick — and the scenes that will make new generations swell with pride and adulation for good old American heroism — are the dogfights and tactical maneuvers of the pilots. Just as they should be.”

IGN’s Matt Donato called Top Gun: Maverick a “higher-flying sequel to remember” and wrote, “It’s the Top Gun sequel purists will crave.” The review further read, “Top Gun: Maverick is an out-of-bounds blast of afterburner fumes and thrillseeker highs that’s sure to please audiences looking for a classic summer blockbuster.”

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called it “the most satisfying summer action movie since Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” It further read, “Maverick flips the script on Top Gun in almost every way that matters, despite — or perhaps because — it remains so faithful to its structure and ‘nothing to see here!’ political outlook.”

Top Gun: Maverick will release in theatres on May 27, 2022.