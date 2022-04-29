Top Gun Maverick first reactions: Tom Cruise-starrer ‘terrific’, ‘best film of the year’

The first reactions to Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick are here. The much-awaited and also much-delayed (thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic) film is the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun and is directed by Tron: Legacy’s helmer Joseph Kosinski. The original was directed by late English director Tony Scott.

Kosinski directs a script written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. Peter Craig and Justin Marks wrote the story.

The film has Cruise reprising the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a US Navy pilot in the original film who is now a flight instructor. Val Kilmer also reprises the role of Admiral Tom Kazansky, who is also a flight instructor now.

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris also star. The film, which comes out in roughly one month, has received extremely positive critical reactions. Here is some of it:

Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted, “One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal.”

The Wrap’s Drew Taylor wrote, “#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise

have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better.”

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible.”

Sean O’Connell of Cinema Blend wrote, “#TopGunMaverick is a masterful adrenaline rush. Tom Cruise is our greatest movie star. This delivers EVERYTHING you want in a blockbuster. Aerial scenes are jaw dropping. Character work is fantastic. Pure action with massive heart. A must see!”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids, “#TopGunMaverick is the perfect ‘Top Gun’ sequel. It’s everything you want in a movie.”

If these reviews are any indication, Cruise and Top Gun’s fans are in for a treat. Top Gun: Maverick releases on May 27, 2022.