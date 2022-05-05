Top Gun Maverick director was scared to turn down Lady Gaga theme song: ‘How do you say no to her?’

Singer and Oscar-nominated actor Lady Gaga recently dropped the theme song for upcoming Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun: Maverick, and it’s safe to say it has charmed one and all.

While only the audio version of the track has been released so far, even that has gathered only positive reviews. One user wrote, “Not me crying because this song existed at the exact moment it needed to for me. Not Lady Gaga being the heroine I’ll always need. Thank you Lady Gaga.” Another was taken by her powerful voice as they wrote, “What a beautiful rendition Lady! Good lord she can hit those notes. Powerful, elegant voice. Thanks GaGa.” “Incredible Lady Gaga song, I listened to it and listened to it again, what a voice and what music Thank you very much for this wonder,” read yet another comment under the audio track.

However, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Krosinski wasn’t so sure of the single’s success, and was even afraid to turn it down. “We went over to the record label [offices], and you’re almost afraid you’re not going to like it, because how do you say ‘No thank you’ to Lady Gaga?” the filmmaker told Insider.

But he need not have worried as the single is just the kind of rousing, slow and emotional ballad a film like Top Gun: Maverick needed. Lady Gaga herself was pumped to write the number and shared an Instagram post which read, “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. Hold My Hand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 movie, which was directed by Tony Scott. The new movie stars Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller among others in pivotal roles.