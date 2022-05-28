Top Gun Maverick box office collection: Tom Cruise-starrer earns Rs 4.5 crore

The Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick has had an average run at the Indian box office thus far. It has grossed Rs 4.5 crore until now, as per reports. The much-anticipated sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick has Cruise reprising the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Val Kilmer also reprises the role of Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Joseph Kosinski directs a script written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis and Ed Harris also star.

While the film has grosed Rs 25 lakh on Wednesday, it earned Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2.5 crore on Thursday and Friday. One thing that may have worked against the film is comparatively low number of screens it is playing due to last week’s holdover Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and this week’s Anek. While Cruise is a popular star in India, the franchise is not a huge box office draw.

The first film, incidentally, had grossed $357.1 million worldwide. In its domestic market, North America, Top Gun: Maverick has scored $19.5 million just through previews. As per Deadline, it is heading for an impressive $142 million opening weekend.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 4 stars. She wrote, “Of course the film is riding on Cruise’s still nimble shoulders, that sparkly grin, and his charm burnished with years of stardom. However, there is a settling down too, a recognition of age, of passing years – whether it is Pete wistfully looking on at the new top guns, including a woman pilot accepted as one of the boys, at a bar; or him choosing to take a seat half-way through a volleyball game, to take a breath and look lovingly on.”