Top Gun Maverick best film I have been a part of: Christopher McQuarrie

Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, who is a part of the writing team on Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and directs next two Mission: Impossible movies, has called the aviation drama one of the best films he has been a part of.

McQuarrie took to Twitter to do a quick Q&A about his upcoming projects and when he was asked about Top Gun: Maverick and whether he has seen the final cut already, he responded with: “I’ve lost count of how many times. The best film I’ve been a part of. I cannot wait to see it unleashed on an audience.”

Maverick is the sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun movie and marks the return of Cruise’s Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

McQuarrie also teased details about the upcoming Mission: Impossible movies.

Asked about the status of the movie by a fan, the director said, “I know how it starts and I know how it ends. I know much of what happens in the middle. I’m slightly disoriented as a result.”

Cruise has played Ethan Hunt since the first installment back in 1996 and the film’s have been a hit with fans thanks to their jaw-dropping stunts.



Top Gun: Maverick is set to release in November while Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for May 27, 2022, whereas Mission: Impossible 8 is premiering July 7, 2023.

McQuarrie also directed Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation in 2015 and Mission: Impossible Fallout in 2018. His other movies as screenwriter-director are The Usual Suspects and Jack Reacher, starring Cruise.