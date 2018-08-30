Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick pushed back to 2020

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun had released in 1986. Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun had released in 1986.

Tom Cruise’s much-awaited Top Gun sequel has been pushed back to 2020 as Paramount Pictures updated its release calendar. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, titled Top Gun: Maverick, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on July 12, 2019, but will now release on June 26, 2020.

The delay will provide the film’s cast, that also includes Miles Teller, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly, time for flight training.

The studio also announced that the sequel to its summer hit A Quiet Place will release on May 15, 2020.

The film was directed by John Krasinski who also co-wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The nearly dialogue-free movie centres on a family (led by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt) as they struggle to survive in a world of monsters that hunt by sound.

Top Gun: Maverick will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Tom Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

While Jennifer Connelly is the new addition to its original cast, Val Kimer will reprise his role of fighter pilot Iceman in the sequel to the hit 1986 action drama.

Tom Cruise had in May announced that the film has gone on floors through a Twitter post. The 55-year-old actor shared a picture from the first day of the shoot which had him gazing at a fighter plane with the text ‘Feel The Need’ embedded on it. This phrase is a perfect throwback to the Top Gun dialogue – ‘I feel the need, the need for speed.’

