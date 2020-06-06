Five most-watched movies after the coronavirus outbreak

Knives Out is available on YouTube and Google Play. (Photo: Lionsgate) Knives Out is available on YouTube and Google Play. (Photo: Lionsgate)

While there have been many relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it would be a while before things go back to normal or a new normal.

The new normal refers to a world in which many things we do may change for good even if the lockdown is completely lifted. For instance, we are now more careful about human contact and the surfaces we touch. Even our movie-viewing habits have changed due to the outbreak. Wish to know how?

According to justwatch.com, these are the five most-watched movies on streaming services in India after the coronavirus outbreak.

1. Contagion: Amazon Prime Video

Steven Soderbergh directorial Contagion was about the spread of a virus which causes a dangerous disease, the attempts by medical experts and authorities to contain it, and the subsequent social disarray. Sounds familiar? The movie shares other uncanny similarities as well. It is not too big a surprise that Contagion, released in 2011, was the most-watched movie after the outbreak. Before it, Contagion was just a critically-acclaimed pandemic movie most had forgotten.

A still from Cantagion (Photo: Warner Bros) A still from Cantagion (Photo: Warner Bros)

2. Parasite: Amazon Prime Video

In her review of Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning movie Parasite, The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “Parasite is a subtle and subversive depiction of class. The setting is Korean, and Ho brings out that country’s obsession with America, English, North Korea and aspirations succinctly. But in depicting the many layers that divide, and blind, the rich from the poor, the poor from the rich, men from women, and husbands from wives, Parasite is universal. And very, very unsettling.” Parasite was at the top of the most-watched movies list before the outbreak.

3. Knives Out: YouTube and Google Play

Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery Knives Out would have made Agatha Christie proud, and there cannot be any better praise about the film than this. This whodunit was proof that there can still be whodunits that are a little more than shallow duplicates of what has already been done before. The payoff of the mysteries piling over mysteries was shocking, and the film made moviegoers laugh all the way through. Knives Out was at the fifth position before the outbreak.

Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker. (Photo: Warner Bros) Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker. (Photo: Warner Bros)

4. Joker: Amazon Prime Video

A comic-book film that had little to do with comics, Joker was the origin story of the popular Batman villain. The supreme, extremely physical performance by Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character and exquisite camera work by Lawrence Sher buried any shortcomings the film might have had. Joker was the second most-watched movie before the coronavirus outbreak.

5. Chhapaak: Disney+ Hotstar

Anchored by Deepika Padukone’s incredible performance, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who, when she refused the advances of a man, was punished by a splash (the meaning of the title) of acid that severely damaged her face. Chhapaak did not feature in the list of top five most-watched movies before the outbreak.

Ford v Ferrari and Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood were at the third and fourth positions, respectively, when the world was not reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd