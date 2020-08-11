Top five movies of Chris Hemsworth you can watch online

(From left) Chris Hemsworth in stills from Thor Ragnarok and Bad Times at the El Royale, respectively.

Today is a special day for Avengers fans, as one of their favourite superheroes has turned a year older. And just like his superhero character, the actor too doesn’t seem to age. Yes, we are talking about the stunning Chris Hemsworth. And in this listicle, we aim to tell you that there is a lot more to Mr Hemsworth than just his looks. Lately, his film choices have been varied, which has allowed him to do more than just big blockbusters. Here are five movies of Chris Hemsworth you should stream right now.

The Cabin in the Woods (YouTube)

With the right mix of horror and comedy, the Drew Goddard directorial is in a league of its own. The film’s plot revolves around a group of college students who end up at a remote retreat where they are attacked by zombies. Also starring Kristen Connolly, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Richard Jenkins, and Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods is as exciting as it is hilarious.

Rush (YouTube)

In this 2013 Ron Howard movie, Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl play two legendary formula one drivers who are constantly making headlines for their infamous rivalry. Hemsworth plays James Hunt from Britain, while Bruhl stars as the Austrian Niki Lauda. Both Hemsworth and Bruhl were excellent in their parts, and their chemistry worked wonders for the sports film. A treat for the eyes.

Thor Ragnarok (Disney Plus Hotstar)

The world woke up to the wonder of filmmaker Taika Waititi at a much larger scale with the Marvel superhero movie Thor Ragnarok. A drastic departure from the previous Thor films, Ragnarok showed us that Chris Hemsworth could be side-splitting funny if given the right team. Of course, this is also due to Waititi’s direction.

Bad Times at the El Royale (Disney Plus Hotstar)

What happens when seven strangers with secrets and motives of their own land up at a motel? This question is the basic premise upon which rests the entire narrative of Bad Times at the El Royale. Teaming up once again with director Drew Goddard after their successful The Cabin in the Woods, Chris Hemsworth plays against type and forces his audience to sit up and take notice of him as an actor with considerable skills. The film also features Nick Offerman, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson among others in pivotal parts.

Extraction (Netflix)

In master stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave’s directorial debut Extraction, Chris Hemsworth stars as the black ops mercenary who must rescue an Indian drug lord’s son. While the plot is not wholly original, the action sequences are what makes the film a popcorn entertainer through and through. Extraction also features Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour and Priyanshu Painyuli in significant roles.

