Top 5 Sean Connery movies you should watch

Sean Connery's film career spanned four decades. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Sir Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday. An Edinburgh native, Connery was the first actor to play the role of fictional British Secret Service agent James Bond. He appeared in a total of 7 James Bond films.

Even though he is not among us anymore, this great Scot left for his fans a vast body of work in his four-decade-long film career. Today, you should watch (or rewatch) these movies of the iconic actor.

1. The Man Who Would Be King

In this adventure movie, Connery was paired with another giant of British cinema — Michael Caine. The Man Who Would Be King was adapted from the eponymous Rudyard Kipling novella by John Huston and Gladys Hill. Connery and Caine play the role of British Army’s non-commissioned officers who embark on a little adventure and end up in Kafiristan (a real region that was fictionalised for the novel) after facing dacoits, elemental forces and so on. The film is one of those little-known gems that more people need to discover and watch.

2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Connery just casually walked into the Indiana Jones movie and managed to outshine Harrison Ford in his own film. The film is super-fun and one of the best films in the entire franchise.

3. Goldfinger

Considered by many as *the* James Bond movie, the film was Connery’s third outing as the spy. The film had Bond probing a gold magnate called Auric Goldfinger and discovering his nefarious smuggling ring. This was the film that came to define the rest of Conney’s Bond movies and indeed the entire franchise. Goldfinger gave the franchise staples like the spy’s preference for Aston Martins.

4. Dr No

While Goldfinger is often called the greatest Bond film ever made, Dr No was no slouch either as the first-ever 007 film. It was a solid movie with thrills, humour and engaging action — a formula that is now the norm for the franchise.

5. The Untouchables

Brian De Palma’s multi-starrer had Sean Connery playing an Irish cop who helps Kevin Costner’s Bureau of Prohibition agent in bringing down Al Capone (Robert De Niro). The film had Connery giving a powerhouse performance, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

