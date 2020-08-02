Top 5 movies and shows to watch on Friendship Day

Here are a few movie and TV shows to watch on Friendship Day. (Photo: Warner Bros/Pixar/Netflix) Here are a few movie and TV shows to watch on Friendship Day. (Photo: Warner Bros/Pixar/Netflix)

It is said that films and TV shows are a reflection of society. But they also mirror our bonds. The idea most of us have of friendship comes from fiction. Some movies and shows are able to bring out the ‘true’ meaning of friendship. Here we list five such movies and series you can watch to celebrate this special day.

Movies:

The Shawshank Redemption

A tale of hope, freedom and perseverance, The Shawshank Redemption would not have had the same effect if not for the friendship between Red and Andy at its core. In the harsh lives that the inmates lead, friendship can be a huge solace. Andy and Red could not be more different. And yet, they become fast friends almost immediately. Andy hides the secret of the tunnel from Red, but Red does not think of it as a betrayal. He knows Andy has left for him a path to redemption as well.

The Lord of the Rings

The quest to destroy the One Ring in The Lord of the Rings trilogy is taken up by a hobbit, Frodo, who belongs to one of the most physically feeble species of humanoids on Middle-earth. And yet it is he who wins the war against the Dark Lord Sauron. It is he who carries the object that lies heavily on his chest throughout his journey. But he could not have done it without his trusty friend, the hardy Samwise Gamgee, who took him out of every fix Frodo found himself in. As Frodo says at one point, “Frodo wouldn’t have gotten far without Sam.”

Toy Story 3

Only Pixar movies can have a friendship between a toy and a human and make it look, feel and sound so real. There is a reason Toy Story films are considered so iconic. And no, that is not because they have had top-notch animation. It is because of the emotional core of those movies, the relationship between the toys and Andy, their owner, who does not even know they are sentient.

TV shows:

Stranger Things

Netflix’s adventure fantasy TV show follows a missing child, with he and his best friends making up the main cast along with a jaded cop Jim Hopper played by David Harbour. Acting is stellar, especially by the children who are aided in the search for their friend by a similarly aged mysterious little girl called Eleven. There were lots of 80s horror references that should please the classic horror fans.

Legends of Tomorrow

If DC movies are accused of taking everything seriously, Legends of Tomorrow, based on DC Comics, can be said to take absolutely nothing seriously. This comic-book series is insane and deliriously fun.

